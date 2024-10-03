Apple of our eye: The history and future of a beloved fruit

It’s apple season here in Connecticut. And the history of the apple in New England dates back to 1623, three years after the landing of the Mayflower.

Back in 2023, a late season frost devastated crops at several farms across our state. Farmers reported damage to a number of fruit crops including pears, peaches, berries and yes, even apples.

There are thousands of apple varieties world wide, with only a fraction of which are grown in our state. But apple lovers and enthusiasts are working to bring new varieties to local orchards near you.

Today is all about apples. Later, we hear about the origins of apple cider.

