Scientists are using AI technology to speak whale

This hour, we’ll explore climate change’s impact on many whale populations – from Belugas in the Arctic Ocean to North Atlantic right whales off the coast of New England.

We’ll hear how studies conducted on Beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium are helping scientists better understand what factors threaten their survival in the wild.

And later, scientists working on a research initiative called “Project CETI” are using AI technology to learn the language of Connecticut’s state animal: the sperm whale.

GUESTS:



Eve Zuckoff : Climate and Environment Reporter, CAI

: Climate and Environment Reporter, Tracy Romano : Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist of Marine Sciences, Mystic Aquarium

: Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist of Marine Sciences, Gašper Beguš : Associate Professor, Dept. of Linguistics, UC Berkeley

: Associate Professor, Dept. of Linguistics, Kathryn Hulick : Science Journalist, Science News Explores