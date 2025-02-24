© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Scientists are using AI technology to speak whale

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published February 24, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: A view of the Baleen which is a filter-feeder system inside the mouth of a right whale feeding off the shores of Duxbury Beach. There were groups of the North Atlantic right whales swimming off shore. The critically endangered animals are making a comeback since they were nearly hunted to extinction a century ago. They are also making a habit of appearing off the local coastline in the spring. The whales feed on copepods by opening their mouths as they swim through masses of the tiny, but fat-rich, creatures.
David L. Ryan
/
Boston Globe via Getty Images
FILE: A view of the Baleen which is a filter-feeder system inside the mouth of a right whale feeding off the shores of Duxbury Beach. There were groups of the North Atlantic right whales swimming off shore. The critically endangered animals are making a comeback since they were nearly hunted to extinction a century ago. They are also making a habit of appearing off the local coastline in the spring. The whales feed on copepods by opening their mouths as they swim through masses of the tiny, but fat-rich, creatures.

This hour, we’ll explore climate change’s impact on many whale populations – from Belugas in the Arctic Ocean to North Atlantic right whales off the coast of New England.

We’ll hear how studies conducted on Beluga whales at Mystic Aquarium are helping scientists better understand what factors threaten their survival in the wild.

And later, scientists working on a research initiative called “Project CETI” are using AI technology to learn the language of Connecticut’s state animal: the sperm whale.

GUESTS:

  • Eve Zuckoff: Climate and Environment Reporter, CAI 
  • Tracy Romano: Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist of Marine Sciences, Mystic Aquarium
  • Gašper Beguš: Associate Professor, Dept. of Linguistics, UC Berkeley
  • Kathryn Hulick: Science Journalist, Science News Explores

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Where We Live Climate Change
Stay Connected
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.<br/>
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Related Content