Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Staying cool during the fall sports season

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Norwich Free Academy athletic trainer KJ Donovan checks a wet bulb globe temperature meter placed on the school’s football field. The device measures a number of environmental conditions including air temperature, humidity, radiant heat and air movement.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Practice for the fall sporting season is well under way.

Today’s athletes are playing through the pain, in record high heat. This is something many of their coaches and trainers didn’t have to face during their athletic heydays.

Today, we hear what's being done to prevent heatstroke, and keep athletes safe on and off the field.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen