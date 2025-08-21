Staying cool during the fall sports season
Practice for the fall sporting season is well under way.
Today’s athletes are playing through the pain, in record high heat. This is something many of their coaches and trainers didn’t have to face during their athletic heydays.
Today, we hear what's being done to prevent heatstroke, and keep athletes safe on and off the field.
GUESTS:
- Áine Penello: Report for America Corps Member, reporting on the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public
- Rebecca Stearns: Chief Operating Officer for the Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut
- Dr. Glenn Lungarini: Executive Director of CAS-CIAC
- Chris Meyers: Director of Athletics and Student Activities at Newington High School
