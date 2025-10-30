© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

CT haunted happenings, plus a look at our favorite Halloween nostalgia

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Connecticut Public staff talk about their favorite Halloween traditions of today and yesterday — including candy, movies, costumes and more.

Later, a local paranormal investigator joins us to talk about their work exploring haunted homes and businesses across Connecticut.

And an author says our fascination with asylums as haunted places is easily explained. We hear about his investigation.

Guests:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
