CT haunted happenings, plus a look at our favorite Halloween nostalgia
Connecticut Public staff talk about their favorite Halloween traditions of today and yesterday — including candy, movies, costumes and more.
Later, a local paranormal investigator joins us to talk about their work exploring haunted homes and businesses across Connecticut.
And an author says our fascination with asylums as haunted places is easily explained. We hear about his investigation.
Guests:
- Frankie Graziano: Host and producer of the Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public
- Robyn Doyon-Aitken: Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
- Francesca Fontanez: Connecticut Public’s lead Social Media Editor
- Barry Pirro: paranormal investigator based in Connecticut. His podcast is Haunted Happenings and he is the author of the book “Haunted Happenings: A Ghost Hunter’s Strangest Cases"
- Troy Rondinone: professor of history at Southern Connecticut State University, and the author of the book “Nightmare Factories: The Asylum in the American Imagination”
Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.