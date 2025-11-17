CT Public's new series 'Still Here' chronicles the Native American experience in New England

For generations, stories of Native America were erased from the American story. Today, we explore the Native American experience in New England.

Connecticut Public Special Correspondent Diane Orson has spent nearly a year researching, producing and reporting the stories in this series, called "Still Here."

We hear from Diane, and get a preview of this special series.

Guests:



Diane Orson : reporter and producer at Connecticut Public Radio

: reporter and producer at Connecticut Public Radio Chris Newell: Co-Founder and Director of Education for Akowmawt Educational Initiative, a majority native-owned educational consultancy and Native American Cultural Director of the University of Connecticut’s Native American Cultural Program

