CT Public's new series 'Still Here' chronicles the Native American experience in New England

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
“Still Here: Native American Resilience in New England” is a multi-platform series featuring Indigenous perspectives that takes a fresh look at the history of our region. We’ll also meet culture bearers and knowledge keepers who are working to carry Native life forward.
For generations, stories of Native America were erased from the American story. Today, we explore the Native American experience in New England.

Connecticut Public Special Correspondent Diane Orson has spent nearly a year researching, producing and reporting the stories in this series, called "Still Here."

We hear from Diane, and get a preview of this special series.

Guests:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
