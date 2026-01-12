© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

An update on CT flu season and CDC vaccine guidance

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Fever, chills, fatigue, cough, headache and a sore throat. A new variant of the flu means more people are suffering from the virus this season. But the flu can be more than just a nuisance illness — it can be deadly.

Today, Connecticut physicians join us to answer questions about what to do to protect yourself and your family from the virus.

Flu-related hospitalizations are rising in Connecticut. We hear from one local emergency medicine doctor.

Up first, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently scaled back childhood vaccine schedules, changing recommendations for the flu vaccine and others. We learn more.

GUESTS:

  • Apoorva Mandavilli: Science and Global Health Reporter for the New York Times
  • Dr. Anumaha Singh: Chief of Department of Emergency Medicine for Hartford Hospital 
  • Dr. Scott Roberts: Associate Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Yale New Haven Hospitals and Infectious Disease Doctor and Assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
