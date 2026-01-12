An update on CT flu season and CDC vaccine guidance

Fever, chills, fatigue, cough, headache and a sore throat. A new variant of the flu means more people are suffering from the virus this season. But the flu can be more than just a nuisance illness — it can be deadly.

Today, Connecticut physicians join us to answer questions about what to do to protect yourself and your family from the virus.

Flu-related hospitalizations are rising in Connecticut. We hear from one local emergency medicine doctor.

Up first, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recently scaled back childhood vaccine schedules, changing recommendations for the flu vaccine and others. We learn more.

GUESTS:



Apoorva Mandavilli: Science and Global Health Reporter for the New York Times

Science and Global Health Reporter for the New York Times Dr. Anumaha Singh: Chief of Department of Emergency Medicine for Hartford Hospital

Chief of Department of Emergency Medicine for Hartford Hospital Dr. Scott Roberts: Associate Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Yale New Haven Hospitals and Infectious Disease Doctor and Assistant professor at the Yale School of Medicine

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.