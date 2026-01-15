© 2026 Connecticut Public

Clarifying cannabis: CT doctors break down misunderstandings

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 15, 2026 at 7:35 AM EST
FILE: Packaged cannabis products at Fine Fettle dispensary In Newington, Connecticut October 17, 2022.
It’s been nearly five years since recreational cannabis was legalized in Connecticut. Since then dozens of dispensaries have opened across the state, making purchasing products easier than ever.

But new research says cannabis use among teens is rising, and that evidence doesn't support using cannabis as a medical cure-all.

Today, an update on cannabis use and regulation in our state.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
