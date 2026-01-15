Clarifying cannabis: CT doctors break down misunderstandings
It’s been nearly five years since recreational cannabis was legalized in Connecticut. Since then dozens of dispensaries have opened across the state, making purchasing products easier than ever.
But new research says cannabis use among teens is rising, and that evidence doesn't support using cannabis as a medical cure-all.
Today, an update on cannabis use and regulation in our state.
GUESTS:
- Lila McKinkley: Cannabis Control Division Director at Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
- Dr. Sarah Feldstein Ewing: Professor at UConn Health and Vice Chair of Research
- Dr. Deepak Cyril Dsouza: Professor of Psychiatry, Yale University School of Medicine
- Ryan Vandrey: Professor in the Department of Behavioral Psychiatry at John Hopkins University School of Medicine
