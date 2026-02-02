Take a hike on CT's 52.2 miles of Appalachian Trail

The Appalachian Trail spans 52.2 miles in Connecticut and climbs over Bear Mountain, the tallest point in the state.

Today, we listen to an episode of "Common Land" podcast, which follows producer Matt Podolsky’s hike of the trail with his mother. We’ll hear about the history of the trail here in Connecticut, along with some major obstacles that he encountered.

Podolsky will join us later to give more insight on the experience and tell us more about the trail.

GUEST:



