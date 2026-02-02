© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Take a hike on CT's 52.2 miles of Appalachian Trail

By Isaac Moss,
Tess Terrible
Published February 2, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Matt Podolsky at the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts July 26th 2022.
Matt Podolsky
/
producer/host of Common Land pod
Matt Podolsky at the border of Connecticut and Massachusetts July 26th 2022.

The Appalachian Trail spans 52.2 miles in Connecticut and climbs over Bear Mountain, the tallest point in the state.

Today, we listen to an episode of "Common Land" podcast, which follows producer Matt Podolsky’s hike of the trail with his mother. We’ll hear about the history of the trail here in Connecticut, along with some major obstacles that he encountered.

Podolsky will join us later to give more insight on the experience and tell us more about the trail.

GUEST:

Where We Live
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
