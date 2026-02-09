Science, superstition and snow day traditions in CT

For students and teachers around the state, snow means one thing, maybe it'll be a snow day?

This hour we're celebrating the rituals and superstitions of snow days.

We'll share our memories of snow days gone by and take a look at the future of snowfall in Connecticut with a climate expert.

GUESTS:



Stephen Young: Professor Emeritus in the Geography and Sustainability Department at Salem State University

Professor Emeritus in the Geography and Sustainability Department at Salem State University Frankie Graziano: Host and Producer of "The Wheelhouse"

Host and Producer of "The Wheelhouse" Elizabeth Tucker: Distinguished Service Professor of English at Binghamton University

