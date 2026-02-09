© 2026 Connecticut Public

Science, superstition and snow day traditions in CT

By Áine Pennello,
Lily Tyson
Published February 9, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
Riding an inflatable pool float, UConn student Nater Herman heads down a hill covered in fresh snowfall while sledding with Jackson Gearney (left), January 07, 2024. Both students work as student managers for the UConn Men’s basketball team and said they wanted to get some sledding in before the team practiced later in the day.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
For students and teachers around the state, snow means one thing, maybe it'll be a snow day?

This hour we're celebrating the rituals and superstitions of snow days.

We'll share our memories of snow days gone by and take a look at the future of snowfall in Connecticut with a climate expert.

GUESTS:

  • Stephen Young: Professor Emeritus in the Geography and Sustainability Department at Salem State University
  • Frankie Graziano: Host and Producer of "The Wheelhouse"
  • Elizabeth Tucker: Distinguished Service Professor of English at Binghamton University

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
