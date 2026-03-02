© 2026 Connecticut Public

Amid enrollment declines, an update on CT public school education

By Isaac Moss,
Catherine Shen
Published March 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
FILE: School buses outside of the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut on April 17th, 2024.
Connecticut is facing a historic decline in public school enrollment, with enrollment dropping below half a million for the first time in two decades.

This effect is especially pronounced in Hartford, which saw a 5% decline in student enrollment amid a $45 million dollar school deficit. Now, city officials are looking to bring students back — and decrease the deficit.

Later on, we’ll hear from the Connecticut Education Association on the effects of federal cuts and the current legislative education committee hearings.

GUESTS:

  • Arunan Arulampalam: Mayor of Hartford, Connecticut
  • Theo Peck-Suzuki: Education reporter for the Connecticut Mirror
  • Andraé Townsel: Superintendent of Schools for Hartford Public Schools
  • Caitlin Richard: Chief Financial Officer of Hartford Public Schools
  • Kate Dias: President of the Connecticut Education Association

Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.

Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
