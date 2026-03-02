Amid enrollment declines, an update on CT public school education
Connecticut is facing a historic decline in public school enrollment, with enrollment dropping below half a million for the first time in two decades.
This effect is especially pronounced in Hartford, which saw a 5% decline in student enrollment amid a $45 million dollar school deficit. Now, city officials are looking to bring students back — and decrease the deficit.
Later on, we’ll hear from the Connecticut Education Association on the effects of federal cuts and the current legislative education committee hearings.
GUESTS:
- Arunan Arulampalam: Mayor of Hartford, Connecticut
- Theo Peck-Suzuki: Education reporter for the Connecticut Mirror
- Andraé Townsel: Superintendent of Schools for Hartford Public Schools
- Caitlin Richard: Chief Financial Officer of Hartford Public Schools
- Kate Dias: President of the Connecticut Education Association
Arunan Arulampalam's father-in-law is Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of Connecticut Public.