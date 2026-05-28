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Where We Live

How transportation decisions shape daily life across Connecticut

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT
A CT Fastrak bus crosses over the bridge in the Parkville section of Hartford. October 27, 2023.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
A CT Fastrak bus crosses over the bridge in the Parkville section of Hartford. October 27, 2023.

There’s no question that transportation impacts nearly every part of our lives – from getting to work and school, to accessing health care and building community.

This hour, we’re digging into Connecticut’s plan for statewide transportation improvements.

We’ll listen back to “Connecticut on the Move,” a panel conversation recorded at the Parkville Market in Hartford.

We’ll unpack what investments are being made today and how those investments will impact tomorrow.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen