How transportation decisions shape daily life across Connecticut

There’s no question that transportation impacts nearly every part of our lives – from getting to work and school, to accessing health care and building community.

This hour, we’re digging into Connecticut’s plan for statewide transportation improvements.

We’ll listen back to “Connecticut on the Move,” a panel conversation recorded at the Parkville Market in Hartford.

We’ll unpack what investments are being made today and how those investments will impact tomorrow.

Guests:

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