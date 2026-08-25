Back to school in CT: Cellphones, vaccines and more

It’s back-to-school week for many students in Connecticut. Parents — are you ready for the upcoming school year?

The Connecticut State Board of Education is urging all schools to implement cellphone restrictions. We hear how school districts are tackling this and how it will be enforced.

Do you want to see a cellphone ban in your school district? Email us at wherewelive@ctpublic.org.

Plus, confusion around childhood vaccines continues. The Trump administration has issued an executive order calling for fewer vaccines. We learn what parents need to know.

Guests:



Dr. Melissa Held: Infectious Diseases physician at Connecticut Children's; professor of pediatric infectious diseases and senior associate dean of medical student education at UConn School of Medicine

Infectious Diseases physician at Connecticut Children's; professor of pediatric infectious diseases and senior associate dean of medical student education at UConn School of Medicine Theo Peck-Suzuki: education reporter at the Connecticut Mirror

education reporter at the Connecticut Mirror Joslyn DeLancey: Vice President of the Connecticut Education Association

Vice President of the Connecticut Education Association Rachel Besharat Mann: Assistant Professor of Education Studies at Wesleyan University