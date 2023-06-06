© 2024 Connecticut Public

American Masters

J.D. Salinger: Salinger

Season 28 Episode 2

Featuring never-before-seen photographs, personal stories and moments from J.D. Salinger’s (Jan. 1, 1919 – Jan. 27, 2010) life and harrowing service in World War II, Salerno’s new director’s cut expands his intimate portrait of the enigmatic author of The Catcher in the Rye.

Aired: 01/20/14
Support for American Masters is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, AARP, Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, Judith and Burton Resnick, Blanche and Hayward Cirker Charitable Lead Annuity Trust, Koo and Patricia Yuen, Lillian Goldman Programming Endowment, Seton J. Melvin, Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Anita and Jay Kaufman, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, The Ambrose Monell Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Charina Endowment Fund, The Marc Haas Foundation and public television viewers.
Watch 1:23:57
American Masters
Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined
Explore the story of writer Julia Alvarez, who blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors.
Episode: S38 E5 | 1:23:57
Watch 1:23:35
American Masters
Blake Edwards: A Love Story in 24 Frames
Explore the story of filmmaker Blake Edwards, known for his comedies like the "Pink Panther" series.
Episode: S38 E4 | 1:23:35
Watch 1:40:39
American Masters
The Incomparable Mr. Buckley
Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F. Buckley, Jr.
Episode: S38 E3 | 1:40:39
Watch 1:43:31
American Masters
Moynihan
Discover the life and legacy of former U.S. Senator and diplomat Daniel Patrick Moynihan.
Episode: S38 E2 | 1:43:31
Watch 53:03
American Masters
HOPPER: An American love story
Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works.
Episode: S38 E1 | 53:03
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Hombre de Fuego (En Español)
El artista José Clemente Orozco (1883-1945) encabezó el movimiento muralista en México.
Episode: S37 E10
Watch 55:23
American Masters
José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire
Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco led a life filled with drama, adversity & triumph.
Episode: S21 E7 | 55:23
Watch 1:22:29
American Masters
Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Experience the groundbreaking sounds of bebop pioneer and virtuoso composer Max Roach.
Episode: S37 E9 | 1:22:29
Watch 1:22:12
American Masters
A Song for Cesar
Trace the life and legacy of labor activist Cesar Chavez through music and the arts.
Episode: S37 E8 | 1:22:12
Watch 1:22:45
American Masters
Floyd Abrams: Speaking Freely
Follow the 50-year career of First Amendment lawyer and legal expert Floyd Abrams.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:45