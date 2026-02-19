© 2026 Connecticut Public

Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History is a four-part series tracing the rich, complex relationship between Black and Jewish Americans — defined by solidarity and strained by division. Drawn together by racism and antisemitism, they forged civic and cultural bonds, especially during the civil rights era. The series explores both the challenges and enduring promise of that alliance.

Watch 52:55
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
Crossroads
Episode Four of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA traces the Black - Jewish alliance since the 1970s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:55
Watch 52:25
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
"The Grand Alliance"
Episode Three of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA traces Black and Jewish work in Civil Rights.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:25
Watch 52:24
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
Strange Fruit
Episode Two of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA reveals Black & Jewish work in art & culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:24
Corporate support for BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY was provided by Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson. Major support was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major support was provided by The Klarman Family Foundation, Robert K. Kraft through the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, Bradley M. Bloom, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Abby Milstein & Howard Milstein—Chairman of Emigrant Bank and co-founder of HooverMilstein, Ford Foundation, and Dr. Georgette Bennett in memory of Dr. Leonard Polonsky CBE. Major support was also provided by Leonard & Judy Lauder, The Ronald & Jo Carole Lauder Foundation, The Righteous Persons Foundation, and Mimi & Peter Haas Fund. Additional support was provided by The Jeffrey H. & Shari L. Aronson Family Foundation, David Berg Foundation, Kenneth & Kathryn Chenault through the Ayco Charitable Foundation, David Fialkow, Grain Family Foundation, Hobson Lucas Family Foundation, Jewish Story Partners—Co-Founders Roberta Grossman & Caroline Libresco, Van Jones—Founder of the License to Dream Fund, Laura & Gary Lauder, Carol Sutton Lewis & William M. Lewis, Jr., Michael Lynton with Ares Management LLC, Charles E. Phillips, Regina K. Scully and Artemis Rising Foundation, Robert F. Smith, Sy Syms Foundation, The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, The Inkwell Society, together with these members—Jim & Susan Swartz, Hayward & Kathy Draper, Betsy & Jesse Fink, John H. N. Fisher & Jennifer Caldwell, Brenda Johnson, Eric G. Johnson, Mitch Kapor & Freada Klein, Richard & Kathy Taylor, Larry Thompson & Dr. Unjeria Jackson, Lloyd & Teri Trotter, Charlotte Wagner, and Fletcher & Benaree Wiley, and by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
Inside Look
BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:54
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
Extended Trailer
Black and Jewish America explores the ties between Black Americans and Jewish Americans
Preview: S1 | 2:54
