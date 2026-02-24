Let My People Go

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Eight cultural icons on their journeys to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Conductor Gemma New leads the orchestra with a focus on creating a collective musical experience.
Latest Episodes
Episode Three of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA traces Black and Jewish work in Civil Rights.
Episode Four of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA traces the Black - Jewish alliance since the 1970s.
Episode Two of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA reveals Black & Jewish work in art & culture.