© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History

Let My People Go

Season 1 Episode 1 | 52m 24s

From intersecting histories of persecution to diverging fates on American shores, episode one of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY traces the early forces that shaped the Black and Jewish connection in the U.S. Journeys of exile, faith, resilience, terror, migration, early civil rights partnerships, and tests of solidarity define the relationship by the early 20th century

Aired: 02/02/26 | Expires: 03/05/26
Corporate support for BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA: AN INTERWOVEN HISTORY was provided by Bank of America and Johnson & Johnson. Major support was provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major support was provided by The Klarman Family Foundation, Robert K. Kraft through the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, Bradley M. Bloom, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, Abby Milstein & Howard Milstein—Chairman of Emigrant Bank and co-founder of HooverMilstein, Ford Foundation, and Dr. Georgette Bennett in memory of Dr. Leonard Polonsky CBE. Major support was also provided by Leonard & Judy Lauder, The Ronald & Jo Carole Lauder Foundation, The Righteous Persons Foundation, and Mimi & Peter Haas Fund. Additional support was provided by The Jeffrey H. & Shari L. Aronson Family Foundation, David Berg Foundation, Kenneth & Kathryn Chenault through the Ayco Charitable Foundation, David Fialkow, Grain Family Foundation, Hobson Lucas Family Foundation, Jewish Story Partners—Co-Founders Roberta Grossman & Caroline Libresco, Van Jones—Founder of the License to Dream Fund, Laura & Gary Lauder, Carol Sutton Lewis & William M. Lewis, Jr., Michael Lynton with Ares Management LLC, Charles E. Phillips, Regina K. Scully and Artemis Rising Foundation, Robert F. Smith, Sy Syms Foundation, The Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, The Inkwell Society, together with these members—Jim & Susan Swartz, Hayward & Kathy Draper, Betsy & Jesse Fink, John H. N. Fisher & Jennifer Caldwell, Brenda Johnson, Eric G. Johnson, Mitch Kapor & Freada Klein, Richard & Kathy Taylor, Larry Thompson & Dr. Unjeria Jackson, Lloyd & Teri Trotter, Charlotte Wagner, and Fletcher & Benaree Wiley, and by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Tallest Dwarf | Trailer
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
Preview: S27 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, Hour 3
Preview: S30 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 15 Preview
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preview: S15 | 0:30
Watch 0:57
American Masters
In The Making: Season 4
Eight cultural icons on their journeys to becoming masters of their artistic disciplines.
Preview: 0:57
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 2:59
Nature
How This Crab Mom Fights With Living Weapons
A boxer crab mother relies on living anemones for defense.
Clip: S44 E10 | 2:59
Watch 3:17
Nature
Spider Mother Devoured by Children
This spider mother provides one last meal for her brood: herself.
Clip: S44 E10 | 3:17
Watch 11:25
Great Performances
Conductor Gemma New | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Conductor Gemma New leads the orchestra with a focus on creating a collective musical experience.
Special: 11:25
Latest Episodes
Watch 52:25
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
"The Grand Alliance"
Episode Three of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA traces Black and Jewish work in Civil Rights.
Episode: S1 E3 | 52:25
Watch 52:55
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
Crossroads
Episode Four of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA traces the Black - Jewish alliance since the 1970s.
Episode: S1 E4 | 52:55
Watch 52:24
Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History
Strange Fruit
Episode Two of BLACK AND JEWISH AMERICA reveals Black & Jewish work in art & culture.
Episode: S1 E2 | 52:24