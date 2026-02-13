© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Go behind the scenes with Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt and their team to learn about the production, which took nearly a decade to complete. The program includes clips from the series and visits stops on the film’s cross-country tour. It also provides an exclusive look at the composers, cinematographers, editors, researchers and more who came together to make the landmark series.

Watch 0:30
The Making of The American Revolution
Preview
Go behind the scenes with Ken Burns and the filmmaking team to learn about making the series.
Preview: S1 E1 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
The Making of The American Revolution
The Making of The American Revolution
Go behind the scenes with Ken Burns and the filmmaking team to learn about making the series.
Episode: S1 E1
More History Shows