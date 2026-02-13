The Making of The American Revolution

Latest Episodes
Go behind the scenes with Ken Burns and the filmmaking team to learn about making the series.
Go behind the scenes with Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, David Schmidt and their team to learn about the production, which took nearly a decade to complete. The program includes clips from the series and visits stops on the film’s cross-country tour. It also provides an exclusive look at the composers, cinematographers, editors, researchers and more who came together to make the landmark series.