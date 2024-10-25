© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Call the Midwife

Special Delivery: A Look Back at Call the Midwife

Season 10 Episode 8 | 54m 02s

Take a celebratory look back at 10 years of Call the Midwife in this compilation full of births, deaths, love stories, faith and family. Go behind the scenes at Nonnatus House for interviews with the cast and crew in this thank you to the fans.

Aired: 10/21/21 | Expires: 09/30/24
Funding for Call the Midwife is provided by Viking.
Extras
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
New Episodes of Daniel Tiger this January!
All-New Episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 3:35
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Janice Allan
Lucy Worsley and Professor Janice Allan discuss the shift in Arthur's writing.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:35
Watch 3:34
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The War
Arthur turns his attention to devising a new Holmes story set just before the war: "His Last Bow."
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:34
Watch 3:27
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Waterfall
Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead! How did the fictional sleuth survive the Reichenbach Fall?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:27
Watch 3:12
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The Gun
Does Arthur’s science stand up to scrutiny when trialed and tested?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Call the Midwife Season 13
  • Call the Midwife Season 12
  • Call the Midwife Season 11
  • Call the Midwife Season 10
  • Call the Midwife Season 9
  • Call the Midwife Season 8
  • Call the Midwife Season 5
  • Call the Midwife Season 2
Watch 53:40
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
Miss Higgins receives an unexpected visitor, and Poplar votes for its Mother of the Year.
Episode: S13 E8 | 53:40
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 7
Joyce receives an unexpected visitor and a teenage mother reveals a disturbing truth.
Episode: S13 E7 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 6
The pupil midwives prepare for their final exams; two young brothers are found abandoned.
Episode: S13 E6 | 54:00
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 5
It’s summertime, and a young mother goes into labor amid Violet's first event as mayor.
Episode: S13 E5 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 4
An urgent phone call received by anxious Trixie leads to dire consequences for a patient.
Episode: S13 E4 | 54:01
Watch 54:01
Call the Midwife
Episode 3
The team is thrown into turmoil when a newborn is diagnosed with bilateral hip dysplasia.
Episode: S13 E3 | 54:01
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 2
Shelagh and Joyce assist a heavily pregnant woman whose new flat is infested with mold.
Episode: S13 E2 | 54:00
Watch 54:00
Call the Midwife
Episode 1
Nonnatus House kicks off a new pupil midwife training.
Episode: S13 E1 | 54:00
Watch 1:29:09
Call the Midwife
Holiday Special 2023
Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwifes.
Episode: S13 E0 | 1:29:09
Watch 53:45
Call the Midwife
Episode 8
The wedding day arrives, but a horrific car crash turns into a race against time.
Episode: S12 E8 | 53:45