Changing Planet

River Restoration

Season 4 Episode 1

In the 4th year of this 7-year project exploring the planet’s most threatened ecosystems, Dr. M. Sanjayan visits northern California where the largest river restoration project in United States history is aiming to bring life back to a sacred river.

Aired: 03/11/25
  • Changing Planet Season 3
  • Changing Planet Season 2
  • Changing Planet Season 1
Watch 54:21
Changing Planet
Coral Special
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:21
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 54:31
Changing Planet
Episode 2
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:30
Changing Planet
Episode 1
This urgent and important series charts six key wildlife habitats.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:30