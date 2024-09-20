© 2024 Connecticut Public

Changing Planet

Episode 2

Season 2 Episode 2 | 54m 26s

Changing Planet returns to six vulnerable habitats from Greenland’s frozen wilderness to the forests of Cambodia. Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and better understand the potential of blue carbon.

Aired: 04/18/23 | Expires: 05/17/23
Watch 54:21
Changing Planet
Coral Special
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:21
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 54:31
Changing Planet
Episode 2
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:30
Changing Planet
Episode 1
This urgent and important series charts six key wildlife habitats.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:30