© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Changing Planet

Episode 1

Season 2 Episode 1 | 54m 06s

Changing Planet returns to six vulnerable habitats from Greenland’s frozen wilderness to the forests of Cambodia. Sanjayan visits Australia’s remotest community to see indigenous land management in action, tracking rare animals and burning grass.

Aired: 04/18/23 | Expires: 05/17/23
Extras
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Dallas, 2019 | Trailer
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Preview: S26 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:15
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
New Episodes of Daniel Tiger this January!
All-New Episodes of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood- Watch Now!
Clip: 0:15
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Without Arrows
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Preview: S26 E9 | 0:30
Watch 3:35
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Janice Allan
Lucy Worsley and Professor Janice Allan discuss the shift in Arthur's writing.
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:35
Watch 3:34
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The War
Arthur turns his attention to devising a new Holmes story set just before the war: "His Last Bow."
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:34
Watch 3:27
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
Waterfall
Sherlock Holmes is back from the dead! How did the fictional sleuth survive the Reichenbach Fall?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:27
Watch 3:12
Lucy Worsley's Holmes vs. Doyle
The Gun
Does Arthur’s science stand up to scrutiny when trialed and tested?
Clip: S1 E3 | 3:12
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Changing Planet Season 3
  • Changing Planet Season 2
  • Changing Planet Season 1
Watch 54:21
Changing Planet
Coral Special
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates urgent efforts to help coral reefs survive climate change.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:21
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26
Watch 54:31
Changing Planet
Episode 2
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:30
Changing Planet
Episode 1
This urgent and important series charts six key wildlife habitats.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:30