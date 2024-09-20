© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Changing Planet

Coral Special

Season 3 Episode 1 | 54m 21s

In the third year of this 7-year project examining the issues facing the planet’s most threatened ecosystems, Dr. M. Sanjayan visits the Maldives to take an in-depth look at coral reefs and the urgent efforts to help them survive climate change.

Aired: 04/23/24 | Expires: 05/22/24
Extras
Watch 52:45
Miss Scarlet
Episode 6: Dangerous Liaisons
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Episode: S5 E6 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 5: The Enchanted Mirror
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 4: The Deal
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 3: The Thames Reaper
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Episode: S5 E3 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Miss Scarlet
Episode 2: The Guild
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Episode: S5 E2 | 53:05
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 1:55
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:55
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Clip: S29 E2 | 1:03
Watch 2:22
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:22
Watch 2:13
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Abraham Lincoln Hinrichs Group, ca. 1930
Appraisal: Abraham Lincoln Hinrichs Group, ca. 1930
Clip: S29 E2 | 2:13
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Changing Planet Season 2
  • Changing Planet Season 1
Watch 54:26
Changing Planet
Episode 2
Sanjayan visits Australia’s east coast to explore mangrove forests, spot dugongs and more.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:26
Watch 54:06
Changing Planet
Episode 1
Sanjayan travels to Australia to see the effects of climate change.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:06
Watch 54:31
Changing Planet
Episode 2
M. Sanjayan continues his journey in East Africa.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:31
Watch 54:30
Changing Planet
Episode 1
This urgent and important series charts six key wildlife habitats.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:30