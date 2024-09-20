Shakshuka and Tagine

We look to the flavors North Africa. To begin, Christopher Kimball and Milk Street Cook Matthew Card demonstrating warmly spiced Moroccan Meatball Tagine with Green Olives and Lemon. Next up, Milk Street Cook Rose Hattabaugh makes Shakshuka, bolstered by harissa. Finally, Milk Street Cook Rosemary Gill prepares Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken and Green Beans, a delicious one-pot dinner.