Mexico’s Riviera

Christopher Kimball goes on a fishing trip off the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn the art of Mexican seafood. Back at Milk Street, he prepares Slow-Roasted Snapper with Chili and Lime. Plus, Matt Card makes Mexican-Style Shrimp in Chili-Lime Sauce, Rosemary Gill gives a lesson on Chilis 101 and we visit Santiago Muñoz at his tortilleria Maizajo to learn the secret to amazing heirloom tortillas.