The Real Chicken Kyiv

Milk Street Editorial Director J.M. Hirsch travels to Kyiv, Ukraine, where he hears from chefs and home cooks about their effort to preserve Ukrainian culture through cuisine. At Milk Street, Christopher Kimball joins J.M. to make an oven-baked, old-school rendition of Chicken Kyiv flavored with dill, lemon and ginger. Then, we investigate the past, present, and future of Ukrainian Borsch.