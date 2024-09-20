© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Vegetables for Meat Lovers

Season 8 Episode 803 | 25m 51s

Let your vegetables take center stage! Christopher Kimball makes Skillet Spanakopita, a new weeknight favorite with more creamy spinach and feta filling, prepared in less time. Next, Rosemary Gill makes Roasted Whole Cauliflower with Feta and Wes Martin whips up Oaxacan-Style Vegetables in Chili-Garlic Sauce. Plus, learn our "meat cheats" to add instant savoriness to your favorite vegetables!

Aired: 09/09/24 | Expires: 11/22/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 2:36
American Masters
Brenda Lee's career started when she was just 8 years old
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:36
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Brenda Lee had a fully formed career before even signing a contract
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:30
Watch 2:21
American Masters
How Brenda Lee's collaboration with producer Owen Bradley changed the course of her career
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:21
Watch 2:35
American Masters
When Brenda Lee eloped with her husband
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:35
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 8
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 7
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 6
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 5
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 4
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 3
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 2
  • Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television Season 1
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Chicken Kyiv
Milk Street travels to Ukraine to learn the history of chicken Kyiv and borsch.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:17
Watch 26:27
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Spice Kitchen
Spice up your cooking with recipes featuring spice blends from around the world.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:27
Watch 27:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Potatoes
From mashed to roasted, Milk Street offers new ways to prepare potatoes.
Episode: S8 E811 | 27:04
Watch 27:14
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Thai Takeout
Milk Street travels to Bangkok to learn three classic Thai takeout recipes.
Episode: S8 E813 | 27:14