Vegetables for Meat Lovers

Let your vegetables take center stage! Christopher Kimball makes Skillet Spanakopita, a new weeknight favorite with more creamy spinach and feta filling, prepared in less time. Next, Rosemary Gill makes Roasted Whole Cauliflower with Feta and Wes Martin whips up Oaxacan-Style Vegetables in Chili-Garlic Sauce. Plus, learn our "meat cheats" to add instant savoriness to your favorite vegetables!