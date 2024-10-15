Italy’s Forgotten Pastas

Milk Street heads to Italy to uncover lesser-known pasta recipes that deserve your attention. Christopher Kimball and J.M. Hirsch prepare Pasta with Spicy Tomato and Pancetta Sauce, where the secret spicy ingredient takes everyone by surprise. Then, we get a lesson on simple pasta shapes and Rose Hattabaugh makes Rigatoni alla Zozzona, a mash-up of carbonara and Amatriciana.