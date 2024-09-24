Blender Cakes

Milk Street explores the art of baking cakes that all share one technique: using a blender to make the batter! Christopher Kimball will have you rethinking cornbread as he prepares Mexican Sweet Corn Cake. Then, Rosemary Gill purees carrots in a blender to make Brazilian-Style Chocolate Glazed Carrot Cake. Finally, Rose Hattabaugh bakes a Yellow Blender Cake with a simple 1-2-3 Vanilla Frosting.`