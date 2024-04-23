The Best Falafel

Milk Street travels to Jordan to learn the secrets of Falafel. In the kitchen, Chris and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark demonstrate how to bring crispy, herbal Falafel to your home. Then, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Moroccan Carrot Salad, transforming average grocery-store carrots into a fresh side dish. Finally, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges prepares Baked Kefta with Tahini.