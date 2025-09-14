Connecticut's Hidden Gems

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
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