The midwives enter the 1970s, which brings with it new challenges for Nonnatus House.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the post-war life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
With the explosion of American museums in the 1950s, provenance took a backseat.
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Promo: Living History Farms, Hour 2
Faced with a looming exposé, Sophie takes matters into her own hands and comes out on top.
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Sophie Straw’s life is going great! But with new opportunities come new challenges.
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.