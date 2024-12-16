© 2025 Connecticut Public

Funny Woman

Episode 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 46m 09s

It’s 1964. Beauty queen Barbara Parker leaves Blackpool for London and embarks on her haphazard dream to work in show business.

Aired: 01/06/24 | Expires: 02/09/25
Watch 46:05
Funny Woman
Episode 3
A trip to the pub proves cathartic and fruitful. An arrest provides an chance for growth.
Episode: S2 E3 | 46:05
Watch 46:29
Funny Woman
Episode 2
Despite new possibilities, Sophie’s heart continues to ache for Dennis and for her mother.
Episode: S2 E2 | 46:29
Watch 45:37
Funny Woman
Episode 1
Sophie Straw’s life is going great! But with new opportunities come new challenges.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:37
Watch 46:45
Funny Woman
Episode 6
The team reunites to record the last show, but there are a few surprises still in store.
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:45
Watch 47:00
Funny Woman
Episode 5
Sophie is banished to Blackpool to await her fate and wonders if her career is over.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:00
Watch 46:52
Funny Woman
Episode 4
While Sophie and Clive’s off-screen romance is all the buzz, Sophie makes a discovery.
Episode: S1 E4 | 46:52
Watch 46:18
Funny Woman
Episode 3
With the show a huge hit, Barbara’s life changes overnight.
Episode: S1 E3 | 46:18
Watch 46:40
Funny Woman
Episode 2
Barbara lands a lead role in a new sitcom, but news from home threatens her plans.
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:40