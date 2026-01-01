Last Day on Set

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
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Grantchester Season 1
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.