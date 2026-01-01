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Grantchester

Romance Through the Years

Season 11 | 2m 53s

Over the years, romances have bloomed in Grantchester. Look back on all the love, including Geordie and Cathy, Leonard and Daniel, Mrs. C. and Jack, and more.

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Watch 1:19
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Grantchester Season 11
  • Grantchester Season 10
  • Grantchester Season 9
  • Grantchester Season 8
  • Grantchester Season 7
  • Grantchester Season 6
  • Grantchester Season 5
  • Grantchester Season 4
  • Grantchester Season 3
  • Grantchester Season 2
  • Grantchester Season 1
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
In the aftermath of the CeCe’s siege, Geordie fights for his life while a fugitive is on the run.
Episode: S11 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Alphy searches for redemption and renewed faith while Geordie investigates the murder of local crook
Episode: S11 E7 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 6
Cathy’s triumph at CeCe’s turns dark when a club manager is found dead.
Episode: S11 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:04
Grantchester
Episode 5
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Episode: S11 E5 | 53:04
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 4
Alphy’s trip to reconcile with his mother takes a shocking turn when painful truths are uncovered.
Episode: S11 E4 | 53:05
Watch 53:03
Grantchester
Episode 3
Reeling from his mother’s departure, Alphy drowns his sorrows until a case forces him back to work.
Episode: S11 E3 | 53:03
Watch 52:53
Grantchester
Episode 2
Rivalry turns deadly when a Cambridge student is found dead and Alphy’s Bible turns up at the scene.
Episode: S11 E2 | 52:53
Watch 52:16
Grantchester
Episode 1
A drive-in fundraiser turns deadly, leaving Alphy with a surplus of confessions and a painful truth.
Episode: S11 E1 | 52:16
Watch 52:45
Grantchester
Episode 8
Alphy and Geordie clash over how to approach a murder case.
Episode: S10 E8 | 52:45
Watch 53:05
Grantchester
Episode 7
Geordie secretly intervenes in Alphy’s personal life.
Episode: S10 E7 | 53:05