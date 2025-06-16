The Enemy of My Enemy

Extras
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.
Discover Hannah Arendt, one of the most fearless political writers of modern times.
Hannah Arendt came up with the concept of “the banality of evil” during the trial of Adolf Eichmann.
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.