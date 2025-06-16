© 2025 Connecticut Public

Human Footprint

The Enemy of My Enemy

Season 2 Episode 2

In humankind’s conquest of planet Earth, we rely on improbable allies – species we’ve recruited from nature to help us defeat our adversaries. But in this brave new world of “biocontrol,” is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?

Aired: 07/01/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Human Footprint Season 2
  • Human Footprint Season 1
Human Footprint
The Honey Trap
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
Episode: S2 E4
Human Footprint
Shelf Life
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:52
Watch 54:41
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:41
Watch 54:50
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:50
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:52
Watch 54:53
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:53
Watch 54:40
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:40