Human Footprint

The Honey Trap

Season 2 Episode 4

Everyone knows the honey bee, but it’s just one species – there are 20,000 others! Humans have depended on bees – both wild and managed – for millennia. But as bee populations collapse around the world, can we save them before it’s too late?

Aired: 07/15/25
Human Footprint
The Enemy of My Enemy
We enlist allies from nature to fight in our battles. But is the enemy of an enemy always a friend?
Episode: S2 E2
Human Footprint
Shelf Life
Shane goes on a global journey to discover how supermarkets have reshaped our lives and our planet.
Episode: S2 E1
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:52
Watch 54:41
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5 | 54:41
Watch 54:50
Human Footprint
The Replacements
Shane meets five species that made allies of humans.
Episode: S1 E4 | 54:50
Watch 54:52
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 54:52
Watch 54:53
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 54:53
Watch 54:40
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:40