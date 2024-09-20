© 2024 Connecticut Public

Human Footprint

The Replacements

Season 1 Episode 4 | 55m 21s

Shane explores the surprising science and unexpected histories of “The Replacements”: five animal and plant species that made allies of humans, grew to dominate the planet alongside us, and changed their destinies (and our own) forever.

Aired: 07/23/23 | Expires: 11/24/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 54:53
Human Footprint
The Ground Below
Shane explores the Human Footprint of cotton, from ancient rocks to 21st-century politics.
Episode: S1 E6 | 54:53
Watch 55:12
Human Footprint
The Urban Jungle
Shane explores three thriving urban species and envisions a wilder future for our cities.
Episode: S1 E5 | 55:12
Watch 55:23
Human Footprint
Man's Best Friend
Shane’s love of dogs turns to awe as he discovers their profound impacts on humans.
Episode: S1 E3 | 55:23
Watch 55:24
Human Footprint
Top Predator
From Yellowstone to Mozambique, discover the impact of the planet’s Top Predator: us.
Episode: S1 E2 | 55:24
Watch 55:11
Human Footprint
Strangers In Paradise
Shane tracks down four invasive species that make him reconsider what it means to belong.
Episode: S1 E1 | 55:11