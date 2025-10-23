The Hidden Black Society They Don’t Teach You About

Extras
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A single shot echoes on Lexington Green, and the American Revolution begins.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
John Adams, read by Paul Giamatti. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
A spark ignites—quiet, unstoppable. What follows changes everything.
The filmmakers on how they tapped a broad range of influences to recreate the music of the era.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
One hot mosquito-filled summer, yellow fever brought the capital city to the brink of collapse.
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
