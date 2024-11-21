Broken Promises And Black Revolutionary War Soldiers

Extras
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Father and son bond on an ambitious 350-mile bike ride in this portrait of familial love.
Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse.
During WWII, the ERR operationalized Nazi art looting on an industrial scale.
Chef Mashama Bailey reveals how her Savannah restaurant takes daily inspiration from Edna Lewis.
Join Deb Freeman to discover the life and legacy of chef Edna Lewis, one dish at a time.
Chef Amethyst Ganaway does a cookout with Lowcountry spiced shark and an Edna Lewis sensibility.
A filmmaker learns her architect father’s iconic design in São Paulo is occupied by unhoused people.
Latest Episodes
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
The surprising role polygamy played in the history of Utah women's suffrage.
How did the Tuskegee VA Hospital spark the fury of the KKK?
What does this case, United States v. Bhagat Singh Thind, tell us about the larger history of race?
How urban renewal and a dubious Olympic bid destroyed one the oldest Japantowns in the US.
How Alabama's first all-Black municipality has fought to survive for 125 years.