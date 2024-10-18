© 2025 Connecticut Public

In the Margins

How History Ignored Women in Baseball

Season 1 Episode 10 | 11m 44s

Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men? So who are the women who first broke the gender barrier, and who are the women pushing the sport forward today? In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school, exploring obscure, yet captivating tales that offer unique insights into their time and place.

Aired: 10/17/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 10:52
In the Margins
Broken Promises And Black Revolutionary War Soldiers
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
Episode: S1 E12 | 10:52
Watch 15:27
In the Margins
What Does It Take to be a Federally Recognized Tribe?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Episode: S1 E11 | 15:27
Watch 9:53
In the Margins
What is the Conway Effect and What Does It Reveal About Society?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:53
Watch 14:42
In the Margins
The Truth about Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:42
Watch 13:07
In the Margins
The Black Explorer Erased From History
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Episode: S1 E7 | 13:07
Watch 11:57
In the Margins
Why Was Utah The First State for Women to Vote In?
The surprising role polygamy played in the history of Utah women's suffrage.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:57
Watch 11:48
In the Margins
How did a VA hospital became a civil rights battleground?
How did the Tuskegee VA Hospital spark the fury of the KKK?
Episode: S1 E5 | 11:48
Watch 12:43
In the Margins
How A Supreme Court Case Redefined Whiteness
What does this case, United States v. Bhagat Singh Thind, tell us about the larger history of race?
Episode: S1 E4 | 12:43
Watch 11:21
In the Margins
How Urban Renewal and a Sports Arena Wiped Out This Japantown
How urban renewal and a dubious Olympic bid destroyed one the oldest Japantowns in the US.
Episode: S1 E3 | 11:21
Watch 10:49
In the Margins
How Did This Rural Town Become a Stop On the Chitlin’ Circuit?
How Alabama's first all-Black municipality has fought to survive for 125 years.
Episode: S1 E2 | 10:49