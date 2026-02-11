© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In the Margins

The Other American Colonies They Forgot To Teach You About

Season 2 Episode 5 | 13m 56s

We’ve been learning about the 13 colonies all our lives, so why did no one think to mention the British Caribbean colonies? And why didn't theses colonies join the American Revolution? The answer has a lot to do with slavery.

Aired: 02/10/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E3 | 2:29
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Keep Quiet and Forgive | Trailer
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Season 15 Preview
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Preview: S15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "The Greatest Adventure"
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
Preview: S44 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2 Preview
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
America Made with Love, Part 2
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Special: 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Jungles"
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
Preview: S44 E9 | 0:30
Watch 11:04
Great Performances
Violinist Allison Taylor | CHASING CRESCENDOS
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
Special: 11:04
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:24
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Dolphins Griese, Marino & Csonka Signed Football
Appraisal: Dolphins Griese, Marino & Csonka Signed Football
Clip: S30 E8 | 2:24
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • In the Margins Season 2
  • In the Margins Season 1
Watch 14:41
In the Margins
The Forgotten War for Native Land They Don't Teach You About
After the Revolutionary War, the U.S. was drowning in debt.
Episode: S2 E4 | 14:41
Watch 11:38
In the Margins
The Hidden Black Society They Don’t Teach You About
Deep in the Great Dismal Swamp, thousands of Black people created a hidden free society.
Episode: S2 E3 | 11:38
Watch 12:40
In the Margins
The Summer We Almost Lost Philadelphia
One hot mosquito-filled summer, yellow fever brought the capital city to the brink of collapse.
Episode: S2 E2 | 12:40
Watch 11:37
In the Margins
The Forgotten Courtroom Dramas That Put Freedom On Trial
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Episode: S2 E1 | 11:37
Watch 12:44
In the Margins
America’s Problematic History of Water Rights
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Episode: S1 E14 | 12:44
Watch 14:42
In the Margins
How Alabama Became the Nation's Toilet
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
Episode: S1 E13 | 14:42
Watch 10:52
In the Margins
Broken Promises And Black Revolutionary War Soldiers
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
Episode: S1 E12 | 10:52
Watch 15:27
In the Margins
What Does It Take to be a Federally Recognized Tribe?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Episode: S1 E11 | 15:27
Watch 11:44
In the Margins
How History Ignored Women in Baseball
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
Episode: S1 E10 | 11:44
Watch 9:53
In the Margins
What is the Conway Effect and What Does It Reveal About Society?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:53