The Forgotten Courtroom Dramas That Put Freedom On Trial

Extras
From Highland pastures to global fashion, wool’s history is woven into Scotland’s identity.
From catwalk to castoff, Shane follows our tossed threads to the Chilean desert.
Shane explores how beavers once ruled North America — and how they might again.
A man dies on a bus and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.
Shane investigates the future of bees, from honey bees to wild native species, in a changing world.
A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.
The competition returns to Nashville as eight home cooks compete to win "The Great American Recipe"!
Sixty million American bison once thundered across the prairies of North America.
A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors and all is not as it seems.
Shane traces how cane toads conquered Australia — and how science is turning the tide.
Latest Episodes
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
The surprising role polygamy played in the history of Utah women's suffrage.
How did the Tuskegee VA Hospital spark the fury of the KKK?