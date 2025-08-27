© 2025 Connecticut Public

In the Margins

The Summer We Almost Lost Philadelphia

Season 2 Episode 2 | 12m 40s

One hot, mosquito-filled summer, less than a decade after the birth of the US, yellow fever brought the capital city to the brink of collapse. As the Founding Fathers fled to safety, a small community of essential workers stepped up. Who are these unsung heroes, and how did Philadelphia bounce back?

Aired: 08/26/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • In the Margins Season 2
  • In the Margins Season 1
Watch 11:37
In the Margins
The Forgotten Courtroom Dramas That Put Freedom On Trial
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Episode: S2 E1 | 11:37
Watch 12:44
In the Margins
America’s Problematic History of Water Rights
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Episode: S1 E14 | 12:44
Watch 14:42
In the Margins
How Alabama Became the Nation's Toilet
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
Episode: S1 E13 | 14:42
Watch 10:52
In the Margins
Broken Promises And Black Revolutionary War Soldiers
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
Episode: S1 E12 | 10:52
Watch 15:27
In the Margins
What Does It Take to be a Federally Recognized Tribe?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Episode: S1 E11 | 15:27
Watch 11:44
In the Margins
How History Ignored Women in Baseball
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
Episode: S1 E10 | 11:44
Watch 9:53
In the Margins
What is the Conway Effect and What Does It Reveal About Society?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:53
Watch 14:42
In the Margins
The Truth about Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:42
Watch 13:07
In the Margins
The Black Explorer Erased From History
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Episode: S1 E7 | 13:07
Watch 11:57
In the Margins
Why Was Utah The First State for Women to Vote In?
The surprising role polygamy played in the history of Utah women's suffrage.
Episode: S1 E6 | 11:57