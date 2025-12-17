The Forgotten War for Native Land They Don't Teach You About

Extras
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Appraisal: 1923 Enst Heinrich Roth Violin
Appraisal: 1877 Ralph Albert Blakelock Landscape Oil
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
In the Margins Season 2
-
In the Margins Season 1
Deep in the Great Dismal Swamp, thousands of Black people created a hidden free society.
One hot mosquito-filled summer, yellow fever brought the capital city to the brink of collapse.
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?