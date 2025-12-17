© 2025 Connecticut Public

In the Margins

The Forgotten War for Native Land They Don't Teach You About

Season 2 Episode 4 | 14m 41s

After the Revolutionary War, the U.S. was drowning in debt. To pay it off, it sold Native land it didn’t control. This is the story of how a powerful Native alliance fought back, slowing America’s westward expansion in a war forgotten by history.

Aired: 12/16/25
Watch 11:38
In the Margins
The Hidden Black Society They Don’t Teach You About
Deep in the Great Dismal Swamp, thousands of Black people created a hidden free society.
Episode: S2 E3 | 11:38
Watch 12:40
In the Margins
The Summer We Almost Lost Philadelphia
One hot mosquito-filled summer, yellow fever brought the capital city to the brink of collapse.
Episode: S2 E2 | 12:40
Watch 11:37
In the Margins
The Forgotten Courtroom Dramas That Put Freedom On Trial
In The Margins is a series that covers the history they didn’t teach in school.
Episode: S2 E1 | 11:37
Watch 12:44
In the Margins
America’s Problematic History of Water Rights
Water isn’t just a resource — it’s a battleground where the sacred meets the stolen.
Episode: S1 E14 | 12:44
Watch 14:42
In the Margins
How Alabama Became the Nation's Toilet
Why are states with stringent environmental regulations dumping their toxic waste onto a poor Alabam
Episode: S1 E13 | 14:42
Watch 10:52
In the Margins
Broken Promises And Black Revolutionary War Soldiers
What did the Continental and British armies promise to the Black Revolutionary soldiers?
Episode: S1 E12 | 10:52
Watch 15:27
In the Margins
What Does It Take to be a Federally Recognized Tribe?
What happened to the Indians who stayed after the 1830 Indian Removal Act?
Episode: S1 E11 | 15:27
Watch 11:44
In the Margins
How History Ignored Women in Baseball
Did you know that women have been playing baseball for nearly as long as men?
Episode: S1 E10 | 11:44
Watch 9:53
In the Margins
What is the Conway Effect and What Does It Reveal About Society?
A transgender woman is largely to thank for the tech in today's computers
Episode: S1 E9 | 9:53
Watch 14:42
In the Margins
The Truth about Black Banks and the Racial Wealth Gap
Black-owned banks were going to close the racial wealth gap—so what happened?
Episode: S1 E8 | 14:42