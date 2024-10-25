© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Lidia's Kitchen

Growing up Lidia

Season 12 Episode 1206 | 26m 46s

I treasure my childhood. I look back on those meals that shaped who I am today with gratitude. My grandfather always saved the fatty end of the prosciutto for his favorite Prosciutto and Onion Frittata. My brother and I loved to eat these Vegetable Polpette as kids. Coming from the North, we ate this Mushroom Ragù with Greens over Polenta a lot. Sharing my memories and flavors brings me such joy.

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It! Preview
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Preview: S51 E16 | 0:30
Watch 2:51
Nature
How Sir David Attenborough Got His Start
Witness Sir David’s love of fossils as a young boy transform into a passion for the natural world.
Clip: S43 E5 | 2:51
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 12
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 11
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 10
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 9
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 8
  • Lidia's Kitchen Season 7
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Easy Going Recipes
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Episode: S12 E1215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Be the Host
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving Up Pasta
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Make Traditions
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Feed the Connection
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Take a Chance
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
You’re Invited
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook to Reminisce
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook Everyday
Cook with me my Butternut Squash and Cannellini Beans & Simple Roast Chicken.
Episode: S12 E1214 | 26:46