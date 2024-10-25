Growing up Lidia

Extras
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Cook with me my Beef Rollatini, Crispy Cauliflower and Rum Raisin Semifreddo.
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Cook with me my Butternut Squash and Cannellini Beans & Simple Roast Chicken.