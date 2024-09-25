Keep it Fresh

Summertime recipes always create a colorful dish that allows the ingredients to shine. First, I make a beautiful Shrimp and Melon Salad with Basil Mint Pesto. I connect with my grandson, Lorenzo, to see his version of my Peaches in White Wine. Then a family favorite, Mezze Rigatoni with Raw Tomato Sauce – with no cooking, it is a dish that truly celebrates the freshness of the summer season!