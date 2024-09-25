There’s always room for one more chair at my table and room to play with a recipe. I put a twist on my aunt’s traditional recipe with my Manilla Clams Triestina. My grandmother Rosa inspired this Warm Escarole Salad with Cannellini Beans and Mackerel. Prosciutto and peas are a match made in heaven and dress my Chicken Scaloppine. Get comfortable in the kitchen with me, and pull up a chair!