Think Seasonally

I live by the seasons. It’s just what feels natural to me. Flavoring risotto is all about capturing the tastes & aromas of the season and Risotto with Asparagus & Favas sings Spring! Roasted Cranberries & Pears over Ice Cream is a versatile favorite. On Sundays, my grandma baked a tart like this Leek and Ricotta Tart, starring the vegetables from the garden. Trust me, let the seasons guide you.