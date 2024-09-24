© 2024 Connecticut Public

Lidia's Kitchen

Think Seasonally

Season 12 Episode 1222 | 26m 46s

I live by the seasons. It’s just what feels natural to me. Flavoring risotto is all about capturing the tastes & aromas of the season and Risotto with Asparagus & Favas sings Spring! Roasted Cranberries & Pears over Ice Cream is a versatile favorite. On Sundays, my grandma baked a tart like this Leek and Ricotta Tart, starring the vegetables from the garden. Trust me, let the seasons guide you.

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook Everyday
Cook with me my Butternut Squash and Cannellini Beans & Simple Roast Chicken.
Episode: S12 E1214 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Roll Up Your Sleeves
Cook with me my Braised Artichokes, Chocolate Amaretti & Timballo with Sausage RaguÌ.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Dinner and a Song
Cook with me my Cream of Fava Soup, Chocolate Cherry Panettone & Eggplant Rollatini.
Episode: S12 E1213 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Sit Down Together
Cook with me my Onion & Potato Gratin, Rosemary Chickpeas & Pork Chops with Mushrooms.
Episode: S12 E1216 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Time to Evolve
Cook with me a Fregola Tomato Soup with Clams, Avocado Tomato Salad & Turkey Meatballs.
Episode: S12 E1212 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook Together
Cook with me my Panzerotti, Ricotta Soup and Gnocchi with Sauce from Erice.
Episode: S12 E1219 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Know Your Cheese
Cook with me my Four-Cheese Baked Macaroni, a Frico and Cheesy Baked Chicken Wings.
Episode: S12 E1220 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Family Meal
Cook with me my Balsamic Chicken Stir Fry and a sweet Grape Ricotta Pizza.
Episode: S12 E1221 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
A Warm Welcome
Cook with me an Artichoke, Spinach, Mortadella Salad & Skillet Ricotta Mini-Meat Loaves.
Episode: S12 E1218 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Enjoy the Journey
Cook with me a Focaccia di Recco and Barley Risotto with Cabbage & Sausage.
Episode: S12 E1217 | 26:46