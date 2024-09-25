© 2024 Connecticut Public

Lidia's Kitchen

You’re Invited

Season 12 Episode 1201 | 26m 46s

I love having people over for dinner…the food…the conversation…the wine…the laughter…the singing…there’s nothing better than the good times had around a good meal with good company. And a big pot of Beef Rollatini and my Spicy Crispy Roasted Cauliflower go a long way in serving a tableful of hungry guests. And to finish, a Rum Raisin Semifreddo. Please, join me, you’re always invited to my table!

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Easy Going Recipes
Cook with me my easy going recipes - Winter Minestrone and Mixed Fish Stew.
Episode: S12 E1215 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Be the Host
Cook with me my Crespelle Manicotti with Spinach and Spaghetti in Lemon Cream Sauce.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Serving Up Pasta
Cook pasta two ways with me - Penne with Olive Pesto and Fusilli with Salami & Peppers.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Growing up Lidia
Cook with me my Prosciutto and Onion Frittata, Vegetable Polpette & Mushroom Ragù Polenta
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Take a Chance
Cook with me my Baked Sardines, Fennel with Anchovies & Istrian Pasutice with Seafood.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Make Traditions
Cook with me my Marinara, Kale Salad with Avocado and Pistachios & Farina Gnocchi
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Pull up a Chair
Cook with me my Manilla Clams Triestina, Warm Escarole Salad and Chicken Scaloppine.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Feed the Connection
Cook with me my Cuttlefish Salad, Sausage Penne with Ricotta & Cheesy Chicken Rollatini
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Cook to Reminisce
Cook with me my Fuzi with Chicken Ragu, an Orange Spritz and St. Joseph’s Zeppole.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Lidia's Kitchen
Roll Up Your Sleeves
Cook with me my Braised Artichokes, Chocolate Amaretti & Timballo with Sausage RaguÌ.
Episode: S12 E1211 | 26:46