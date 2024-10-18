© 2024 Connecticut Public

Little Bird

Bineshi Kwe

Season 1 Episode 6 | 45m 30s

After much love and sorrow, the Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life. Esther and Golda are both changed from this journey of self-discovery, but it has strengthened their bond as mother and daughter and instilled a new sense of identity in Esther. The journey has been onerous, but Esther has finally found what she’s been looking for.

Aired: 11/15/23 | Expires: 12/14/24
Latest Episodes
Watch 47:21
Little Bird
I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:21
Watch 50:20
Little Bird
Burning Down The House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:20
Watch 43:31
Little Bird
The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:31
Watch 50:36
Little Bird
So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:36
Watch 44:07
Little Bird
Love is all Around
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:07