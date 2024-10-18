© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Little Bird

I Want My Mom

Season 1 Episode 5 | 47m 21s

Esther returns to the prairies and continues her pursuit of uncovering her past. Reconnecting the severed ties of a broken family is not easy. When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anything.

Aired: 11/08/23 | Expires: 12/07/24
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Preview: S26 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Simeon Lipman: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:08
Watch 4:47
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service, ca. 1928
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:47
Watch 4:13
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Extraordinary Find: 1655 Shakespeare "King Lear" 3rd Quarto Edition
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:13
Watch 4:40
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:40
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:30
Little Bird
Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:30
Watch 50:20
Little Bird
Burning Down The House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:20
Watch 43:31
Little Bird
The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:31
Watch 50:36
Little Bird
So Put Together
Determined to learn more about her pre-adoption life, Esther uproots her life.
Episode: S1 E2 | 50:36
Watch 44:07
Little Bird
Love is all Around
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:07