So Put Together

Extras
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Simeon Lipman: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Travis Landry: 1964 Aurora Plastics Godzilla Model
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service, ca. 1928
Latest Episodes
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.