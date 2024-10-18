© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Little Bird

So Put Together

Season 1 Episode 2 | 50m 36s

Esther finds her adoption papers, and a newspaper clipping that evoke fuzzy memories of her young life on the Long Pine Reserve, before she was adopted. She is determined to learn more, so she uproots her life, sacrificing everything, in search of her family and who she is.

Aired: 10/18/23 | Expires: 11/23/24
Extras
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Watch 6:20
Big Cats 24/7
Big Cats Unleashed - Can we save Africa's Big Cats?
Lions, leopards and cheetahs are threatened across their ranges. But they're thriving in Okavango.
Special: 6:20
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Lions of the Skeleton Coast
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
Preview: S43 E4 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
American Experience
Trailer | American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Preview: S36 E7 | 2:00
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Make Peace or Die: Honor the Fallen
A veteran uses hand-carved battlefield crosses to reconnect with families of fallen, fellow Marines.
Preview: S26 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:08
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Simeon Lipman: 1917 Boston Red Sox Baseball Calendar
Clip: S28 E24 | 3:08
Watch 0:33
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: 1964 Aurora Plastics Godzilla Model
Travis Landry: 1964 Aurora Plastics Godzilla Model
Clip: S28 E24 | 0:33
Watch 4:40
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Extraordinary Find: Pete Seeger-autographed Sign
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:40
Watch 4:47
Antiques Roadshow
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service
Extraordinary Find: Louis Rice-designed Skyscraper Coffee & Tea Service, ca. 1928
Clip: S28 E24 | 4:47
Latest Episodes
Watch 45:30
Little Bird
Bineshi Kwe
The Little Bird family comes together to mourn death and celebrate life.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:30
Watch 47:21
Little Bird
I Want My Mom
When tragedy strikes, Esther realizes that she needs her mother, Golda, more than anyone.
Episode: S1 E5 | 47:21
Watch 50:20
Little Bird
Burning Down The House
Esther returns to Montreal to confront her adoptive mother about her new revelations.
Episode: S1 E4 | 50:20
Watch 43:31
Little Bird
The Land That Takes You
Patti Little Bird and Behzig/Esther are desperate to find their families, decades apart.
Episode: S1 E3 | 43:31
Watch 44:07
Little Bird
Love is all Around
In 1968 Bezhig Little Bird was taken from her family. Now she questions her adoptive life.
Episode: S1 E1 | 44:07